10 Trendy Kids’ Shoes for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Wear to the Royal Wedding

The countdown is on …

Next month, Britain’s Prince Harry and his American fiancée, Meghan Markle, will finally tie the knot in what will be the wedding of the year. The ceremony — which royal fans around the world are eagerly anticipating — is set for May 19 at Windsor Castle. While all eyes will be on Markle to see what the fashion-savvy former actress wears for her walk down the aisle, the royal kids will be sure to steal some of the spotlight.

Reprising their roles from their aunt Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding, 4-year-old Prince George is expected to serve as a pageboy, while Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next month, will attend as a flower girl. Although their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, typically dress the siblings in very traditional understated looks, we’re hoping Markle loosens up her bridal party dress code a little to infuse a sense of fun and fashion into the proceedings.

When it comes to shoes, George and Charlotte could step out in styles that combine classic silhouettes — think Mary Janes and brogues — with modern fashion details. Here, we’ve rounded up 10 spiffy shoes we’d love to see the young royals wear on the big day:

1. Manuela de Juan T-strap shoes

An elegant look for Charlotte, this simple T-strap style is jazzed up with a shimmery metallic finish that complements a wide range of dress shades.

2. Papouelli Ariana Mary Jane shoes

A favorite brand of the royals, London-based Papouelli elevates these classic patent leather shoes with stylish brogueing details.

3. Pom d’Api Daisy Baby Mary Jane

A fresh alternative to a solid-colored shoe, this Mary Jane is decorated with a subtle, neutral-toned daisy print.

4. Sophia Webster Evangeline Mini shoe

A whimsical rose-gold butterfly motif adds a flight of fancy to Sophia Webster’s Evangeline shoe, a take on one of the British designer’s popular adult heels.

5. Il Gufo Gold Star Mary Janes

Star ornaments add a touch of twinkle to Italian label Il Gufo’s metallic dress shoes.

6. Florsheim Kearny Jr. II oxford

A smart option for George, Florsheim kicks up a classic plain-toe oxford with bright red laces and a burnished leather finish.

7. Gucci lace-up shoe

A sporty striped trim gives Gucci’s sleek oxford a hint of fashion flair.

8. Gallucci suede loafers

Stylish tassels and a striking midnight blue shade take these loafers to the next level.

9. Cesare Paciotti loafers

The Italian designer brand revs up a classic leather driving moc with flashy metal hardware on the vamp.

10. Paul Smith Junior Grand brogues

British designer Paul Smith puts a cool twist on a classic with a bright blue outsole and colorful striped sock liner.