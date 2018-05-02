Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads in Revealing Cutout Purple Minidress and White Louboutins

Priyanka Chopra made a statement with her bold color combination for an appearance on “The Chew” today in New York. It’s proof that spring is in full force and the star is stepping up her style game.

The actress had on a flattering silk purple number that featured mid-length cutout sleeves and a short hemline that she styled with white Christian Louboutin patent leather pointed pumps. The 4-inch heels gave the deep violet look an extra pop of color it needed.

Priyanka Chopra steps out for her appearance on 'The Chew' in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Instead of perfectly matching every part of the outfit, make note of Chopra’s creative color choices. To ensure her attire was in sync, she balanced out her clothes with complementing accessories such as white sunglasses and a clutch in a similar fabric. On top of nailing her hues, the Louboutins also allowed the “Quantico” star to stand tall and have confidence in every step.

Check out the luxury heels below. Don’t stress too much over the $725 price tag, there’s no doubt it’ll be worth it for a walk as poised and assertive as Chopra’s.

