Priyanka Chopra’s Blazer Has Classy Boob Cutouts Styled With Strappy Louboutins

Priyanka Chopra put a new spin on the standard plaid blazer for an appearance on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” late-night show in New York last night.

The actress’ one-of-a-kind look featured mirroring boob cutouts across her chest, but the design was still done in a classy way, as it didn’t leave her completely exposed. She also wore it with an elegant set of strappy Christian Louboutin white pumps that stood out amongst the gray plaid.

Priyanka Chopra looks stylish in a plaid grey outfit while leaving the 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' show. CREDIT: Splash News

As expected, her luxury footwear had an expensive price tag of $745 — which makes sense given the high-quality leather it’s made from. The 4-inch heels also have a sensual cascading strap silhouette that makes the shoe stand out from the brand’s other classic pairs.

During her sit-down, Chopra revealed her true thoughts of her character on “Quantico” and got real on a major misconception behind Bollywood films. “I realized that when I was in India working in Hindi films that Bollywood has been reduced to a genre — which actually it is not,” she told Meyers. “It is an entire industry with movies which is action, drama. It’s like Hollywood, but Bollywood is not even a place. Hollywood is a real place.”

Catch the third season episodes of Chopra’s popular series on ABC every Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. ET.

