Paris Jackson Eats Pizza in Bedazzled $1,500 Christian Louboutin Mules

We envy the way Paris Jackson kicked off her weekend. Last night, the 19-year-old took to Instagram to reveal a photo of herself on a 3 a.m. pizza run to Hollywood’s D’Amore’s Famous Pizza.

Beyond the delicious slice she was eating on the ‘gram, what set her Friday apart was what she wore to the California restaurant. She donned a hilarious black tee with “Gucci” written above a glittery Bugs Bunny, but it gets better. Jackson paired her top with matching track bottoms and the most incredible bedazzled Christian Louboutin mules.

3am munchies 🍕 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Mar 9, 2018 at 3:39am PST

The 4-inch shoes were black and magenta, with embellished block heels we can’t stop staring at. Toward the back of the pumps, a sparkly floral design completely covered her heels. Inside was a high-quality leather lining, and of course, the bottoms featured the luxury brand’s signature red trademark.

Jackson’s pick stood out from the classic pairs most people opt for, giving you more of a reason to add them to your closet. Forgo the standard pointed pumps or the average peep-toe heels and opt for something totally out of the box. Think about it, if you’re going to be spending hundreds of dollars, wouldn’t you want to go with a unique style that not everyone has?

Buy: Christian Louboutin Donaflor 100 Embellished Velvet Mules $1,495 buy it

Want more?

Everyone From Leonardo DiCaprio to Paris Jackson Went to the Stella McCartney Presentation

Paris Jackson Rocked a Peacock-Inspired Sheer Gown & More Best Dressed Celebs at GLAAD Media Awards