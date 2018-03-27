Pamela Anderson Embraces Blonde Bombshell Style in Little Black Dress and 4-Inch Heels With Son Brandon Lee

Pamela Anderson and son Brandon Lee kicked off their week right on Monday with a dinner at Craig’s restaurant, the celebrity hot spot in West Hollywood, Calif.

The “Baywatch” star donned a form-fitting little black dress and complemented it with the classic Christian Louboutin pointed pump. Her 4-inch heels are a quick and easy way to complete any outfit, as it’s a versatile investment shoe. Beyond the footwear, to elevate Anderson’s ensemble even further, she opted to top things off with black gloves.

Pamela Anderson and her son Brandon Thomas Lee are both spotted leaving Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Splash News

Her stylish son also kept his outfit somewhat simple with black jeans and boots, but he stole the night with his partly buttoned silk bright red shirt. Considering Lee styles his mom, perhaps he was the mastermind behind the sex symbol’s look. “Sometimes she’ll have a stylist come over to the house, and right after they leave, I’m like, ‘You’re not wearing any of that,’”Lee explained to the New York Post last year. “I don’t care about the revealing stuff.”

Pamela Anderson CREDIT: Splash

Could this have been a repeat of that moment? Regardless of who put the duo’s looks together, there’s no arguing how incredible they both look even just for a casual bite to eat. Can you imagine what these two will come up with for their next big night out? Fingers crossed they at least stay matching.

