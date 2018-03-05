Get the Look for Less: Affordable Celeb Shoe Styles at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Rita Ora (L) and Kerry Washington at the Vanity Fair Oscar party last night.

Vanity Fair’s iconic Oscar party saw a slew of Hollywood’s most famous faces bringing their A-game last night. And if you’re anything like us at FN, you wish you could cop all the amazing shoes from the soiree, from stiletto thigh-highs to crystal-embellished sandals.

Read on to find out who was wearing what and how you can get the red carpet look for less.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin wearing Jimmy Choo sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin chose satin champagne-colored Jimmy Choo Max platform ankle-strap sandals to accompany her slinky shimmery Atelier Versace spring ’17 couture gown.

Add this nearly identical style by Sam Edelman to your cart, stat. At 30 percent off, how can you say no?

Ciara

Ciara wearing Brian Atwood sandals. Rex Shutterstock

For Ciara, black patent leather buckle strap sandals from Brian Atwood were the perfect choice to go with her luxe teal Alexandre Vauthier spring ’18 couture gown.

Cop the singer’s classic shoe look with this similar style from Amazon for under $35.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington in Casadei boots. Rex Shutterstock

While most wore sandals and pumps for the occasion, Kerry Washington mixed things up by rocking black leather thigh-high boots from Casadei with a black leather embellished minidress by Alexandre Vauthier.

Aldo makes a pointy-toed over-the-knee bootie bearing a clear resemblance to the “Scandal” star’s style.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora wearing Olgana Paris pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Rita Ora paired red satin peep-toe pumps featuring an embellished back from Olgana Paris with a plunging Zuhair Murad spring ’18 couture gown in the same shade.

For less than $100, you can get the Brit’s bold look for yourself.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum wearing Le Silla Edith sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Heidi Klum opted for a statement-making shoe style to go with her Ralph & Russo spring ’18 couture gown. Le Silla’s $1,914 pink crystal-embellished three-strap sandals peeked out from under her satin fringe hem dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

Add a little bling to any ensemble with these shiny sandals from Charlotte Russe.

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge wearing gold leather ‘Loubi Queen’ sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Lily Aldridge showed off gold leather Loubi Queen sandals from Christian Louboutin last night, which she wore with a glistening Versace spring ’18 gown.

For golden feet like Lily, cop this similar style from Aldo.

Want more?

This Year’s Oscars Best Dressed Took Risks Despite Hollywood’s Unease