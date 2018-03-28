Olivia Munn Flashes Her Abs in Cropped Hoodie With Gold Heels on ‘Predator’ Movie Set

Olivia Munn was spotted on the set of her new film “The Predator” in Vancouver yesterday.

The actress opted for a cropped nude hoodie with a fuzzy mustard yellow bomber on top, which she paired with jade green track pants.

Though they were hard to see, Munn wore golden heeled sandals underneath her bottoms. Her shoes looked similar to the open-toed Nine West pumps below, featuring a slim front strap, which are available for purchase at Nordstrom for $79.95.

Now that spring has sprung, the star certainly had the right idea to go for warm-weather footwear. At the same time, perhaps she’s also having a little bit of trouble transitioning to the sunny temperatures, as she can’t seem to let go of her layers up top.

Either way, Munn still managed to make her ensemble work. “The Predator” is scheduled to be released on Sept. 14, so this is simply the beginning of Munn’s style inspiration for her fans. Let’s just hope she gives everyone a close-up of her shoes next time around.

