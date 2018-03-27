5 Shoes to Wear to a Wedding if You Can’t Deal With Heels

Spring and summer wedding season is upon us, and that means you’ll be heading to many outdoor venues. And for those not looking to get their heels stuck in the lawn, there’s plenty of shoe options to choose from to avoid grass-stained stilettos.

From flats to wedges, here are high-heel alternatives that are still wedding-appropriate, and they’re affordable. Plus, you’ll be able to dance all night long in these shoes from brands including Badgley Mischka and Sam Edelman.

1. Badgley Mischka Davis Crystal Embellished Pointy Toe Flat

These flats by Badgley Mischka are party-ready — even without a high heel – thanks to the crystal brooch adornment and pink satin material.





2. Louise et Cie Astrya Slingback Flat

Dress up a navy dress with a pair of Louise et Cie’s print suede slingbacks.





3. Soludos Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Soludos’ espadrille dusty-rose wedges are an ideal option for a casual backyard or beach wedding.





4. Badgley Mischka Honey Embellished Sandal

Don’t want to wear heels but you also don’t want to be underdressed? These Badgley Mischka sandals adorned with crystal and pearl embellishments are a tasteful, flat shoe option perfect for an evening wedding.





5. Circus by Sam Edelman Stevie Striped Fabric Sandals

Bring a pop of color to the dance floor with these short block-heeled mules in orange and ivory stripes.





Want more?

5 Wedding Sneakers Perfect for Brides Who Hate Heels

Keds and Kate Spade’s New Wedding Sneakers Collab Is a Perfect Union

The 5 Best Wedding Sneakers for Men