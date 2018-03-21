Check Out the New FN!

10 Stylishly Mismatched Shoes for Kids

Erin E. Clack

mini-miss-kg
Mini Miss KG is one of the many kids' brands tapping into the mismatched trend.
Carrie Bradshaw truly was ahead of her time.

The “Sex and the City” heroine had plenty of sensational shoe moments throughout the HBO series’ six-year run. But one of the most memorable was when she appeared in a 2000 episode, “Escape From New York,” wearing mismatched Manolo Blahnik heels (one hot pink, the other blue).

Eighteen years later, the trend is popping up everywhere, from the runways of designer labels such as Céline and Calvin Klein to the feet of celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Jamie Chung and Brooklyn Beckham. Not surprisingly, mismatched shoes are having a major moment in the kids’ market, whose young audience makes it ideally suited for whimsical combinations of colors, prints and embellishments.

From Sam Edelman sandals to Dolce & Gabbana sneakers, here are 10 of our favorite mismatched kids’ styles, all available to shop now:

1. Gucci T-strap sandals

The Italian luxury label celebrates summer with adorable cherry and bumblebee motifs.

gucci-kids-shoes

2. Chooze Little Choice Amaze sneakers

Chooze has built its entire brand around purposefully mismatched shoes such as these colorful sneakers, which pair floral and geometric prints in perfect harmony.

chooze-kids-shoes

3. Camper Twins Mary Jane shoes

Challenging the notion that shoes must be identical, Spanish label Camper debuted its Twins concept in 1988 — and it’s still going strong today with creatively mismatched styles such as these cat-themed Mary Janes.

camper-kids-shoes

4. Justice slide sandals

Sequined slogans make a bold statement on these easy-to-wear molded-footbed sandals.

justice-kids-shoes

5. Mini Melissa Ultragirl Unicorn shoes

Sleeping and wide-awake unicorns add a whimsical touch to Mini Melissa’s glittery jelly shoes.

mini-melissa-kids-shoes

6. Steve Madden Jluao espadrilles

These denim espadrilles take you on a trip to the tropics with their colorful pineapple and palm tree appliqués.

steve-madden-kids-shoes

7. Dolce & Gabbana All I Need Is Love sneakers

The Beatles’ feel-good message to the world lives on with the help of these embellished leather kicks.

dolce-gabbana

8. Sam Edelman Mackie slides

A colorful pineapple motif adds a splash of style to Sam Edelman’s silvery metallic sandals.

sam-edelman-kids-shoes

9. Mini Miss KG Rain or Shine sneakers

No matter the weather, these denim kicks deliver the sunshine with their bright and colorful rainbow design.

mini-miss-kg

10. Step2wo Star Eye sneakers

British label Step2wo has its eye on the mismatched trend with this pair of glittery slip-ons.

step2wo-kids-shoes

