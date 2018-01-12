10 Minnie Mouse-Themed Shoes for Disney-Loving Kids

Minnie Mouse is having a moment. The classic Disney character has been making cameos all over the fashion scene, from designer collections to streetwear. Not surprisingly, the trend has trickled down to footwear.

For kids, brands including Ugg, Mini Melissa and Birkenstock are serving up adorable tributes to the much-loved mouse, decorating styles such as boots, sneakers and sandals with her iconic ears, bow and, of course, polka dots. Here are 10 of our favorite styles to shop now:

1. BabyGap Minnie Mouse booties

Part of a much larger Disney collaboration that also includes clothing and other shoe looks, these baby booties have classic Minnie Mouse charm.

2. H&M Minnie Mouse high-tops

Like Gap, the fast-fashion retailer has a Disney capsule collection of apparel and shoes, starring not only Minnie Mouse but Bambi, Winnie the Pooh and other classic characters.

3. Birkenstock Tofino Kids sandal

The German footwear brand has given its iconic cork-footbed sandal the Disney treatment.

4. Freshly Picked Minnie Mouse moccasins

Get ‘em while you can: Like all of the brand’s collaborations, Freshly Picked’s new collection of Disney baby shoes has been in high demand.

5. Robeez Minnie Girl baby shoes

Robeez brings a little Disney magic with these sweet, heart-print baby shoes featuring soft-sole bottoms.

6. Target Minnie Mouse sneaker

A Minnie Mouse appliqué and a touch of glitter kick up this classic high-top.

7. Ugg Disney Sweetie Bow boot

The popular sheepskin boot brand pays homage to the famous mouse in a subtle way, with a polka-dot print and an oversized bow on the heel.

8. Havaianas Minnie Mouse Icon flip-flop

The Brazilian sandal maker celebrates Minnie’s love of fashion with this colorful printed flip-flop.

9. Babies “R” Us Mary Jane shoes

Perfect for dressing up, these shimmery shoes put a whimsical spin on the Minnie Mouse motif.

10. Mini Melissa Sugar Rain booties

Joining its popular Disney-themed Ultragirl Mary Jane shoes, Mini Melissa is now making these whimsical jelly rainbooties featuring Minnie and Mickey Mouse ears on the toes.