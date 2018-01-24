Millie Bobby Brown’s $1,125 Gold Nicholas Kirkwood Sandals Are So Bright, We Can’t Look Away

Millie Bobby Brown is the young fashion star who knows how to stand out. Come on, no one pulls off a pair of Converse on the SAG Awards red carpet quite like she does. While that look got a lot of attention, we can’t get over the winning golden outfit she wore to Netflix’s nominations party the night previously.

The “Stranger Things” actress donned a bow-embellished Markarian Tansey minidress with matching Nicholas Kirkwood sandals that made her outfit shine. There was no doubt she and her four-inch shoes stole the show. On top of that, the block heels made it easy for her to gracefully mingle.

To complete her look, Brown’s stylist gave her a tiny gold necklace to wear, though honestly, the design of her $1,125 Italian-made shoes were so glamorous, it felt like she was wearing jewelry on her feet.

✨✨Millie x Markarian ✨✨ A post shared by Thomas Carter Phillips (@tcarterphillips) on Jan 20, 2018 at 5:57pm PST

Awards season is only getting started, so we can’t wait to see what else her style team has up their sleeve. Considering how trendy she and the rest of the “Stranger Things” kids are, we vote they go all in with coordinating looks for the carpet. Now that’d be a can’t-miss fashion moment.

Want more?

An Up-Close Look at Millie Bobby Brown’s Trendsetting Shoes at the 2018 Golden Globes

Millie Bobby Brown Sports Leather Dress and Kitten Heels That Popped at ‘Stranger Things 2’ Premiere