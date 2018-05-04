4 Shoes Perfect for This Year’s Religious Theme at the Met Gala

This year’s Met Gala theme is said to be somewhat controversial as it puts religion and fashion on display. Titled “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art is stepping onto sacred ground for its 2018 exhibition.

Pieces on loan from the Vatican will be featured, along with 150 designer ensembles that have been inspired by Catholic iconography or style, in what’s reportedly the department’s largest show to date.

Ahead of the 2018 Met Gala, here are shoes perfect for this year’s religious theme available to purchase now.

1. Dolce & Gabbana Polka-dot Print Sandals

Dolce and Gabbana’s signature logo of the Sacred Heart is front and center on this block heeled sandal.

The Italian design duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana often portray Catholic iconography in their designs. For fall ’18, for example, the house showcased its collection through a religious theme, called “Fashion Devotion,” during Milan Fashion Week.





2. Sophia Webster Angelo Cutout Leather Pumps

Sophia Webster’s Angelo slingback pumps offer a touch of whimsy along with a sense of purity, featuring white leather and cutout angel wings.





3. Versace Embellished Cross Mule Pump

Versace puts a key Catholic symbol on display in this slip-on sandal. Detailed with a crystal-embellished cross, the stiletto merges religion and fashion.

(Designer Donatella Versace is a co-chair for the 2018 Met Gala, which is themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”)





4. Gucci Yoko Snake-Appliqué Leather Loafers

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s popular reoccurring design theme has been the snake, which is meant to signify a mix of power, seduction and fear. These Yoko leather loafers features a red, cream and black snake appliqué.

In many cultures, the snake is thought in relation to the Garden of Eden as well as a symbol of evil.



