Mariah Carey Goes Partying in a Skintight LBD and 6-Inch Heels for Floyd Mayweather’s 41st Birthday

Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka on a night out at Floyd Mayweather's birthday party.

Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka are inseparable. They go everywhere together, and last night the happy couple made it out to Floyd Mayweather’s 41st birthday celebration in a head-turning pair of all-black looks.

The singer went all out in a form-fitting glitter-embellished LBD, which she naturally wore with even more eye-catching accessories. Beyond the flashy necklace and earring set, Carey opted for sky-high 6-inch platform Giuseppe Zanotti heels that literally took her look to the next level.

Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka are sitting together inside Floyd Mayweather birthday celebration. Splash News

Her shoes featured a peep-toe design similar to the pumps she went bowling in with her kids last summer. Though Carey’s monster platforms give her a ton of added height, the sturdy block heel and thick platform ensured she had all the comfort she needed to last the entire party.

Still, we can’t blame the star for wanting to take a couple breaks on the couch from time to time. It can’t be easy floating around as the life of the party with all that style. Carey’s beau Tanaka brought in some style of his own as he wore a matching outfit featuring a black tee with a complementing blazer, jeans, and luxurious silver studded loafers. It’ll be interesting to see how they coordinate next time Hollywood’s finest want to party again together.

