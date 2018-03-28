Mariah Carey Walks Around Disneyland in Very High Heels on Her 48th Birthday

Mariah Carey does pretty much everything in her heels, including playing several rounds of bowling with her kids. When it came time to celebrate her 48th birthday, it’s no surprise the singer decided to whip out her highest ones yesterday for the special occasion.

She went to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., with her twins Moroccan and Monroe, and yes, she was rocking giant platform pumps. From the rides to pushing around her children’s stroller, Carey did it all in her high heels without breaking a sweat.

#327 ♥️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 27, 2018 at 9:17pm PDT

It’s safe to say she’s basically a superhero because how else is she able to wear these shoes so effortlessly? Thankfully, at least the rest of her look seemed comfortable as she had on an off-the-shoulder black tee and matching pants.

