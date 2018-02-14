Margot Robbie’s Pantless Look With Mismatched Shoes Is Chic, But Confusing

As we’ve pointed out before, Margot Robbie’s sense of style, like her movies, is exciting and unpredictable.

The star has a unique way of putting things together and that’s exactly what went down when she made an appearance at the Calvin Klein runway show during New York Fashion Week yesterday.

The “I, Tonya” actress went pantless in a plaid blazer that she wore as a dress, but what really got us scratching our heads were her shoes. She donned black sandals, which went beyond your average pair. They featured standout mismatched crystal embellished straps, and while they may sound off, we’re actually obsessed with the 4.5-inch heels’ lack of uniformity.

Margot Robbie sits in the front row at the Calvin Klein NYFW show. Rex Shutterstock

For those of you who forgot, the trend was also made popular by major brands like Moschino and Céline last year. However, if Robbie has anything to say about it, it’s a style that will be here to stay. If you’d like to invest in the look, the star’s Calvin Klein pair is a great place to start. The shoes are daring without being over the top as you’ll likely have to look twice before noticing the inconsistent crystal placement.

On top of that, the pumps also make for the ultimate Instagram moment, and that alone might actually make it worth the buy. Check out a closeup and picture it for yourself.

Buy: Calvin Klein Camelle Jeweled Suede Ankle-Strap Sandals $1,495 buy it

