6 Women’s Summertime Casual Shoes That Are Machine Washable — Starting Under $60

As the summer temperatures heat up, so does the climate inside your shoes. These humid conditions, a breeding ground for bacteria, can lead to a range of foot issues. So, in order to keep feet comfortable and healthy, there are a range of styles in materials such as faux leather and wool that can be freshened up by simply throwing them into the washing machine.

It’s important to take note of any special care instructions. Typically, shoes should be washed on the gentle cycle in cold water. And, always line dry. Another tip to keep in mind, whenever possible remove insoles. While some can be washed by hand, others can only be aired out.

Here, FN has pulled together a wardrobe of washable looks ready for any summer adventure.

1. Rothy’s Point Flat

A classic flat with 3D knit upper made of recycled water bottles is machine washable in cold water, then quickly air dries.

2. Allbirds Wool Runner

Before washing by machine on the wool/delicates cycle in cold water, remove the insoles and laces, then brush off excess dirt with a towel or soft brush. Air dry.

3. Arcopedico L15 slip-on

The proprietary stretch Lytech upper comfortably fits problem areas such as bunions. After a day out walking, toss in the washing machine and let air dry.

4. Propet Walker Slide

This easy-to-wear clog is done in a leather-and-breathable mesh upper that can easily be washed by machine.

5. New Balance WRCVRYv1

An athletic style in lightweight mesh features a no-lace design, shock-absorbing foam midsole and breathable lining can be machine washed in cool water, then line dried.

6. Blu Kicks High Tide

This slip-on style in soft cotton canvas with a natural rubber sole is breathable and machine washable.

