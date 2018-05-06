Lightweight Shoes to Wear to Summer Festivals

Coachella may have come and gone, but there are other awesome music festivals coming your way this summer. And with that in mind, the last thing you want to worry about when you’re trying to enjoy yourself is uncomfortable footwear.

Keeping that in mind, FN has rounded up a selection of comfortable lightweight shoe styles to carry you through this festival season.

1. Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal

With footbeds that mold and shape to your feet over time and lightweight, flexible shock-absorbing EVA outsoles, you can’t go wrong with this strappy Birkenstock sandal.

2. Teva Flatform Universal Crafted Sandal

Add a little height to your look with these flatform Tevas featuring a rich camel-colored leather upper. The style also happens to be marked down 60 percent right now.

3. The Walking Company Taos Crave Boot

If you’re looking for a boot option, try lacing up this silhouette featuring a cushioned polyurethane footbed and a sleek leather and suede upper with a decorative buckle strap at the heel.

4. Lowa Renegade GTX Mid Boot

Take on anything this festival season in these slightly Yeezy-inspired beige hiker boots boasting a Gore-Tex lining offering waterproof protection and breathability.

5. Air Max 98 Running Shoe

More air? It doesn’t get more comfortable than a pair of sneakers and this new iteration of the retro Air Max 98 running shoe will surely have you covered.

6. Converse Custom Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker

Channel Grammy-nominated SZA’s creative director Sage Adams in these custom colorblock Chuck Taylors she designed with Converse.

