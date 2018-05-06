Check Out the New FN!

Lightweight Shoes to Wear to Summer Festivals

By Allie Fasanella
Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandals
Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor sandals.
CREDIT: REI

Coachella may have come and gone, but there are other awesome music festivals coming your way this summer. And with that in mind, the last thing you want to worry about when you’re trying to enjoy yourself is uncomfortable footwear.

Keeping that in mind, FN has rounded up a selection of comfortable lightweight shoe styles to carry you through this festival season.

1. Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal

With footbeds that mold and shape to your feet over time and lightweight, flexible shock-absorbing EVA outsoles, you can’t go wrong with this strappy Birkenstock sandal.

Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandals

2. Teva Flatform Universal Crafted Sandal

Add a little height to your look with these flatform Tevas featuring a rich camel-colored leather upper. The style also happens to be marked down 60 percent right now.

Teva Flatform Universal Crafted

3. The Walking Company Taos Crave Boot

If you’re looking for a boot option, try lacing up this silhouette featuring a cushioned polyurethane footbed and a sleek leather and suede upper with a decorative buckle strap at the heel.

the walking company taos crave boot

4. Lowa Renegade GTX Mid Boot

Take on anything this festival season in these slightly Yeezy-inspired beige hiker boots boasting a Gore-Tex lining offering waterproof protection and breathability.

Lowa Renegade GTX Mid boot

 

 

5. Air Max 98 Running Shoe

More air? It doesn’t get more comfortable than a pair of sneakers and this new iteration of the retro Air Max 98 running shoe will surely have you covered.

Air Max 98 Running Shoe

6. Converse Custom Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker

Channel Grammy-nominated SZA’s creative director Sage Adams in these custom colorblock Chuck Taylors she designed with Converse.

converse custom chuck taylor all star high top sneaker

