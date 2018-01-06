5 Shoes to Wear With Leggings — And They’re Not Sneakers

While leggings are often worn as gym attire, there’s no reason you have to wear sneakers with the pants when you’re not working out.

Upgrade your look this winter with different shoe styles — like sleek block-heeled booties — or, if you’re feeling daring, kitten heels.

Here are some of our favorite non-sneaker shoes you can pair with leggings.

1. The combat boot

Madison Beer wears black leggings with combat boots. Rex Shutterstock

“It” girls like the Hadid sisters and Kaia Gerber continue to step out in in combat boots — and Madison Beer showed that the ’90s-inspired style works just as well with leggings as it does with denim.

Dr. Martens Leona 7 Hook Boot Courtesy of Zappos

2. The platform brogue

Olivia Culpo wears shiny leggings with Stella McCartney platform brogues. Courtesy of Instagram

Beyoncé, Olivia Palermo and more celebrities have stepped out in Stella McCartney’s platform brogues — and Olivia Culpo styled hers with shiny leggings for a trip to the airport. Try out the style for yourself with Zara’s bargain version.

Zara Silver Platform Brogues With Fringe Courtesy of Zara

3. The embellished bootie

Nina Dobrev wears leggings with Tommy Hilfiger booties. Rex Shutterstock

Nina Dobrev stepped out in style this December, wearing her leggings with star-printed Tommy Hilfiger booties, a denim shirt and a wintry scarf. Try out booties with embellishment, logos or embroidery for an unexpected twist.

Nalen Star Embellished Leather Ankle Boots Courtesy of Jessica Buurman

4. The fur-lined loafer

Vanessa Hudgens rocks leggings and Gucci loafers after a workout. Splash News

Fur — or faux-fur — lined loafers have been on-trend for a while, and the look won’t let up. Vanessa Hudgens styled her perforated leggings with Gucci’s Princetown loafers in black leather. Try these red velvet ones for a stylish twist.

Gucci shearling lined Princetown mule. Net-a-Porter

5. The kitten heel

A London Fashion Week attendee wears leggings with kitten heels. Rex Shutterstock

This London fashion week attendee bared the rain in a Burberry coat, leggings and white kitten heels. Easier to walk in than a stiletto, the kitten heel feels right paired with leggings.

Stuart Weitzman Everyday Kitten Heel Pumps Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

