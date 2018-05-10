3 Affordable Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts Recommended by Celebs

Mother’s Day is right around the corner — and chances are, you’re reading this because you’ve either: a) forgotten that the holiday was in fact this Sunday, or b) procrastinated until the last minute to find a gift.

Enter a no-fail gift guide, courtesy of celebrities who are sharing their tips on shopping for moms.

Actress Drew Barrymore has expanded her partnership with Crocs to deliver a special-edition collection perfect for the holiday.

As a mom to two daughters, Olive, 5, and Frankie, 4, she designed the Drew Barrymore Crocs Chevron line with women and their children in mind. In an interview with People, Barrymore shared her recommendation for the Crocs LiteRide clogs, which features foam insoles and a lightweight lift.

“What mom doesn’t deserve a little extra comfort on her day?” Barrymore told the magazine.

Another recommendation comes from Jessica Alba’s husband, Cash Warren. Along with fellow dads David Ehrenberg and Alan Stuart, the film producer co-founded sock and basics brand Pair of Thieves. Warren recently welcomed a new addition to the family, 4-month-old son Hayes Alba — the middle name nods his mother. The couple is already parents to daughters Honor Marie, 9, and Haven Garner, 6.

Warren suggests gifting socks, available in a variety of styles, from his brand’s mommy-and-me collection.

Lastly, “Claws” star Niecy Nash — who has two daughters, Dia, 18, and Donielle, 22, as well as 26-year-old son, Dominic — also took to People for her tips. “Not a bad idea for dad to add matching sneakers to this gift,” she said, suggesting that husbands pick up a pair of his-and-hers Adidas Stan Smiths to coordinate with their wives. The brand’s popular tennis shoes are ideal for mothers whose wardrobes look to bridge the gap between fashion and comfort.

Click through for a Mother’s Day gift guide to match any personality.

Want more?

Nine Fashion Moms Talk Kids and Social Media Ahead of Mother’s Day

20 Amazing Online Sales to Shop Now for Mother’s Day