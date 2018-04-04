Kristin Cavallari Promotes New ‘True Roots’ Cookbook in Her Self-Designed Bargain Pumps

Kristin Cavallari made her way to New York yesterday to promote her new cookbook, “True Roots,” but beyond the read, she delivered an effortlessly bold outfit.

The star donned a chic leopard-print duster coat with a plain white T-shirt and a classic pair of black distressed jeans. As a shoe designer herself, Cavallari dipped into her repertoire and sported a pointed-toe pump. The suede heels from her collaborative line with Chinese Laundry had a flattering 4-inch stiletto heel that lengthened the 5-foot-3 TV personality’s figure.

Kristin Cavallari at the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The Cavallari-designed shoes won’t break the bank either and are on sale for $89.99.

Though it’s clear she has no problems in the style department, Cavallari opened up during the AOL Build Speaker Series stop of her “True Roots” book promotion tour about how she couldn’t have pursued this cookbook without her husband, NFL star Jay Cutler. “I’m just glad my husband is done with football so he can take care of the kids right now with everything going on,” she explained. The cookbook focuses on healthy meals, including gluten- and dairy-free recipes.

