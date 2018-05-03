Kristin Cavallari Goes Pantless in Off-the-Shoulder Alexander Wang Blazer Dress and Black Pumps

All eyes were on Kristin Cavallari as she made a one-of-a-kind entrance at NBCUniversal’s summer dress day in L.A. to promote her TV series “Very Cavallari” yesterday.

The reality TV star showed up for the red carpet in a very confusing plaid Alexander Wang blazer dress that had a lot going on. She flaunted the look, in which the sleeves were pulled down and tied around her waist, along with a unique asymmetrical off-the-shoulder top design.

Kristin Cavallari wears Alexander Wang blazer dress on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

To balance out the ensemble and ensure it didn’t completely go over the top, Cavallari paired it with classic pointed black pumps. As a fashionista who has her own shoe line with stylish footwear brand Chinese Laundry, there was no doubt she would get her heels right.

Her pumps from the red carpet actually resemble a sophisticated pair of pointy four-inch heels from the same company. Chinese Laundry’s Rian pump priced at $79.97 exudes the same elegance as the ones Cavallari went with for the event along with an added flair due to the emphasis of the point of the shoe. Check them out below, click through for a closer look, and make sure to stay tuned for the star’s upcoming series with her husband Jay Cutler and three children scheduled to premiere this summer.

