Kourtney Kardashian’s Edgy Makeover Includes a See-Through Shirt, Dramatic Eyes, Fishnet Tights and Saint Laurent Pumps

Instead of making an appearance at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, Kourtney Kardashian hit up a very different fashion capital. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to reveal that she made it to Tokyo.

As expected, the reality TV star was style goals as she posted a photo of herself wearing a bold see-through top with a matching bra underneath. She kept the layers going as she donned a long trench coat and red patent leather pants. To give her look extra flair, Kardashian also slipped on fishnet tights and standout Saint Laurent heels.

OPEN 24 HOURS A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 26, 2018 at 11:28pm PST

The designer shoes may look like your average pair of classic black pumps, but the architectural heel sculpted of the brand’s signature logo made them unique in style. Since the four-inch heel design is so delicate, at first glance, they even look invisible from the front.

Though they have a hefty price tag of $995, her heels are unlike any other making them worth the investment. Kardashian didn’t say how long she’d be in the Japanese city, but here’s to hoping she delivers more OOTDs (Outfit of the Day) while she’s around.

Spring is almost here and there’s no doubt we could use some fashion inspiration from her. Until then, get a closer look at her footwear below and see if you want to add them to your closet.

