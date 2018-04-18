How to Get Kourtney Kardashian’s Shoe Style on Her Birthday

Happy birthday, Kourtney Kardashian!

The reality star turns 39 today, and in honor of the special occasion, FN has rounded up some of her footwear favorites as of late.

From keeping it in the family with Yeezys to stepping out in statement stilettos, the mother of three is not afraid to switch up her style — and she manages to make almost anything look good.

Here, proof that this Kardashian is spring’s streetwear sartorial queen.

1. Balenciaga Cut-out Buckle Boot

#cochella2018 @kourtneykardash @younesbendjima 😍 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@welovekourtney) on Apr 15, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

Kardashian attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., wearing a pair of black Balenciaga cut-out buckle boots.

2. Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” Sneakers

Kourtney Kardashian in L.A. on April 10. CREDIT: Splash

She was also spotted in Los Angeles last week sporting white Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” sneakers.

3. Gucci Patent Leather Stiletto Sandals

Paris, Texas A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 5, 2018 at 3:16pm PST

Kardashian shared on Instagram an image featuring these sleek, red-hot sandals in glossy patent-leather — courtesy of Gucci.

4. Prada Leather Pointed Knee Boots

🍣 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 2, 2018 at 7:39pm PST

She flaunted her legs in Prada’s pointed-toe, calfskin knee boots with a slender stiletto. (Bonus points: These are now on sale.)

5. Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneaker

Kourtney Kardashian wearing Nike Air Force 1s. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At the Los Angeles International Airport, Kardashian opts for comfort in white sneakers, particularly the Nike Air Force 1s.

