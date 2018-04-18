Check Out the New FN!

How to Get Kourtney Kardashian’s Shoe Style on Her Birthday

By Samantha McDonald
Happy birthday, Kourtney Kardashian!

The reality star turns 39 today, and in honor of the special occasion, FN has rounded up some of her footwear favorites as of late.

From keeping it in the family with Yeezys to stepping out in statement stilettos, the mother of three is not afraid to switch up her style — and she manages to make almost anything look good.

Here, proof that this Kardashian is spring’s streetwear sartorial queen.

1. Balenciaga Cut-out Buckle Boot

#cochella2018 @kourtneykardash @younesbendjima 😍

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@welovekourtney) on

Kardashian attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., wearing a pair of black Balenciaga cut-out buckle boots.

balenciaga Cutout Buckle Boot

Buy: Balenciaga Cut-out Buckle Boot $1,390
Buy it

 

2. Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” Sneakers

kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian in L.A. on April 10.
CREDIT: Splash

She was also spotted in Los Angeles last week sporting white Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” sneakers.

Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Powerphase Sneakers

Buy: Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Powerphase Sneakers $250
Buy it

 

3. Gucci Patent Leather Stiletto Sandals

Paris, Texas

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kardashian shared on Instagram an image featuring these sleek, red-hot sandals in glossy patent-leather — courtesy of Gucci.

gucci patent leather stiletto sandals

Buy: Gucci Stiletto Sandals $695
Buy it

 

4. Prada Leather Pointed Knee Boots

🍣

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

She flaunted her legs in Prada’s pointed-toe, calfskin knee boots with a slender stiletto. (Bonus points: These are now on sale.)

Prada Leather Pointed-Toe Knee Boot

 

 

Buy: Prada Leather Pointed Knee Boots $787
Buy it

 

5. Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneaker

kourtney kardashian, nike air force 1
Kourtney Kardashian wearing Nike Air Force 1s.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At the Los Angeles International Airport, Kardashian opts for comfort in white sneakers, particularly the Nike Air Force 1s.

nike Air Force 1 '07 Sneaker

 

Buy: Nike Air Max 1 '07 $90
Buy it

Take a look at more of Kourtney Kardashian’s shoe style here.

