Kim Kardashian Is Auctioning Over 200 Items From Her Closet — And It’s for a Good Cause

Fans hoping to get Kim Kardashian’s look are in luck: The stylish reality star has partnered with Auction Cause to sell 200 items from her closet on eBay.

Ten percent of profits from the sale — which closes Sunday, Feb. 25 — will go to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

The reality star is selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories, offering a range of gently worn pieces from a Vivienne Westwood denim corset to a blush-colored Tom Ford sweater. She also has some new pieces up for sale, such as a Cushnie et Ochs’ crop top and and a Dolce & Gabbana reflective skirt.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star mostly has clothes up for sale — offering a mixture of designer goods and athleisurewear — but among the offerings are quite a few shoe styles. The 37-year-old is selling black pointy-toed Gianvito Rossi pumps, fur-lined Marques Almeida sandals and Gianfranco Ferre knee-high boots.

The star is also selling a few items from her children’s closets, including Buscemi baby shoes that are fresh out of the box.

Although Kardashian didn’t give a reason for clearing out her closet, it’s possible that she wants to make more room now that her third child, Chicago West, was born.

While Kardashian’s wardrobe includes many designer items, bidding started at just $.99. Prices haven’t gone through the roof yet, and many items are still available for under $20.

