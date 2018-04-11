Kerry Washington Steps Out in Spring-Ready Orange Pumps for ‘Good Morning America’

The end of an era is near. As the finale of the final season of “Scandal” approaches, Kerry Washington stepped out for her fans today and made an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

Between the snow and sunny temperatures in NYC, it can be difficult to find something to wear, but leave it to the actress to bring together spot-on transitional pieces. Washington wore a mint-green turtleneck with a matching flowy skirt and a dark military-green short-sleeve coat on top.

To draw the outfit into spring, the star had on orange Giuseppe Zanotti suede pointed pumps that are no longer available for purchase online. Thankfully, Sarah Jessica Parker had the same idea and decided to make a shoe in the same silhouette and color. It will cost you $350, but you can’t put a price on being one of the first to jump on this eye-catching color.

Get a closer look at the SJP orange heels below.



