Kendall Jenner’s Style Gets a Preppy-Chic Update With These Tod’s Loafers

Kendall Jenner has us wishing for spring now more than ever, as she dropped her new campaign with Tod’s this week. In honor of the release, the supermodel flew over to Milan to celebrate with the Italian fashion house in person.

For the special occasion, the high-end footwear brand decked her out in a luxury neutral look we can’t get enough of. Jenner donned a semi-see-through dark brown turtleneck with high-waist beige pants. Her accessories followed a similar color pattern as she held on to a studded mini backpack that perfectly complemented her outfit, but the highlight of it all was the star’s shoe choice. She opted for Tod’s signature black leather loafer, which added a level of casual elegance to her attire.

Her shoe retails at $625, but expert craftsmanship, silver hardware detailing and chic design make it worth it. According to online reviews, the loafer is true to size and should fit you like a glove.

Now that awards season is officially underway, we wonder if Jenner will be switching things up by sporting a pair of loafers on the red carpet. With so many menswear-inspired looks making it in front of the cameras, we have to admit, we’re here for the idea and hope she goes for it.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Look Rodeo-Ready in Dsquared2 Runway Show

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Cheer On Blake Griffin in Monochrome Looks