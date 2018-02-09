How Kendall Jenner Makes Chanel Slingbacks Work in the Middle of Winter

New York Fashion Week is here, and as expected, Kendall Jenner already served up some eye-catching style inspiration. Last night, the supermodel stepped out in the Big Apple wearing the ultimate winter-to-spring transition look we’re undoubtedly copying.

The star slipped on a multi-colored furry coat, but underneath she paired it with a sleeveless plaid minidress that could work for the warm weather. To make sure her legs don’t freeze, Jenner donned tights, but in an unexpected forest green color we can’t get enough of.

Kendall Jenner off to a fun night out during NYFW. Splash News

Perhaps the most spring-like aspect of her outfit that she made work, despite New York’s frigid temperatures, were her classic Chanel slingback pumps. Rocking them with colored tights made the cutouts along the side of the shoe stand out in a chic and creative way. The close-toed design also makes the designer shoes the perfect medium between the two seasons.

Instead of going for your standard black boots or even the popular white sneaker trend, the reality TV star proves there’s a way to effortlessly pull off heels during peak winter nights. If you’re a fan of her shoe game and want to try it on your own, there are consignment options online for the discounted price of $675. Get a closer look at the luxury footwear below, click through to check out, and treat yourself.

