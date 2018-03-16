Kendall Jenner’s Barely-There $800 Shoes Look Invisible on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Kendall Jenner’s shoes during her latest appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” were an optical illusion. The supermodel went to the studio yesterday wearing a one-shoulder polka dot minidress and a pair of see-though pumps that made it seem like she wasn’t wearing shoes.

Gianvito Rossi’s pointed leather sandals had a completely clear crisscross strap in the front along with a thin nude strap up top. You can see how someone would entirely miss her footwear at a first glance, but the classic style was chic and versatile. Her heels could instantly go from day to night and be worn in many different ways.

The funny thing is, having nearly invisible shoes will cost you more than many other heels. Jenner’s barely-there 4-inch pumps retail for $795, but the fact that they go with everything makes them a worthy investment.

Though the stiletto heel doesn’t seem like much support, at least the height is walkable and isn’t too high. Add these to your cart before they sell out.

