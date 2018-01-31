7 Justin Timberlake-Approved Shoes You Can Buy Now

Justin Timberlake’s huge week is just getting started. The “Supplies” singer celebrates his 37th birthday today as he gears up for the Friday release of his fifth studio album, “Man of the Woods.” He’ll follow that up with a halftime show performance on the Super Bowl LII stage Sunday at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

In celebration of his birthday and album release, FN takes a look at some of Timberlake’s go-to shoe and sneaker styles you can pick up now. Shop his top looks below.

Super Bowl Goals. #SBLII A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 30, 2018 at 10:55am PST

As he continues to prep for his Super Bowl performance, Timberlake wore the Nike LeBron 15 on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The singer-songwriter is a fan of Pharrell’s Adidas Human Race NMD collaborations.

Justin Timberlake wears the Adidas NMD R1 PK. Greg Allen/Invision/AP

As well as Adidas’ more accessible NMD styles.

Justin Timberlake plays golf in the Adidas Tour 360 Boost 2.0. AP

He’s also been known to hit the golf course in Adidas shoes.

#Mood…Right…Now… #RunningManChallenge #CantStopTheFeeling A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 18, 2016 at 12:26pm PDT

But the Adidas model Timberlake wears most frequently both on and off the stage is the classic Stan Smith.

Snacks A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

He has a penchant for Japanese brand Visvim, which is also a favorite of Kanye West and John Mayer.

#Eurovision #CantStopTheFeeling A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 14, 2016 at 2:31pm PDT

At times, he’s been known to opt for Christian Louboutin shoes on stage, and you can pick up similar styles below.

