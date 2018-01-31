7 Justin Timberlake-Approved Shoes You Can Buy Now

By /
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake speaks at the American Cinematheque Awards.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Justin Timberlake’s huge week is just getting started. The “Supplies” singer celebrates his 37th birthday today as he gears up for the Friday release of his fifth studio album, “Man of the Woods.” He’ll follow that up with a halftime show performance on the Super Bowl LII stage Sunday at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

In celebration of his birthday and album release, FN takes a look at some of Timberlake’s go-to shoe and sneaker styles you can pick up now. Shop his top looks below.

Super Bowl Goals. #SBLII

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

As he continues to prep for his Super Bowl performance, Timberlake wore the Nike LeBron 15 on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Buy: Nike LeBron 15 $185
buy it

The singer-songwriter is a fan of Pharrell’s Adidas Human Race NMD collaborations.

Buy: Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD from $2,430
buy it
Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake wears the Adidas NMD R1 PK. Greg Allen/Invision/AP

As well as Adidas’ more accessible NMD styles.

Buy: Adidas NMD R1 from $129.99
buy it
Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake plays golf in the Adidas Tour 360 Boost 2.0. AP

He’s also been known to hit the golf course in Adidas shoes.

Buy: Adidas Tour360 Boost $119.98
buy it

#Mood…Right…Now… #RunningManChallenge #CantStopTheFeeling

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

But the Adidas model Timberlake wears most frequently both on and off the stage is the classic Stan Smith.

Buy: Adidas Stan Smith $75
buy it

Snacks

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

He has a penchant for Japanese brand Visvim, which is also a favorite of  Kanye West and John Mayer.

Buy: Visvim FBT $680
buy it

#Eurovision #CantStopTheFeeling

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

At times, he’s been known to opt for Christian Louboutin shoes on stage, and you can pick up similar styles below.

Buy: Christian Louboutin Men's Shoes from $795
buy it

Want more?

Justin Timberlake Rehearses for Super Bowl in Unreleased Air Jordans Coming Out Spring ’18

Justin Timberlake Steps Out in Laceless White Sneakers in New Futuristic ‘Filthy’ Music Video

Power Couples Who Walked the Red Carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes