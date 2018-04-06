These Luxe Meghan Markle-Inspired Ballet Flats Are Made to Break Royal Wedding Rules

Haven’t received your invitation to the wedding of the year? No worries. You can celebrate the nuptials of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry right at home by simply stepping into a pair of luxe ballet flats inspired by the royal-to-be.

Today, Portugese brand Josefinas debuted a special-edition Meghan ballet flat in celebration of her wedding day. And it may have taken Prince Harry less time to fall in love with the actress than it takes to craft the shoes, with the company reporting it took 23 hours of hand embroidery to finish one pair.

Josefinas ballet flat inspired by Meghan Markle. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“Meghan is a modern and confident woman,” said CEO Maria Cunha of the bride-to-be. “We wanted our creation to reflect that. What better than a pair of ballerinas to walk down the aisle in? We designed the Meghan ballet flats for Meghan and all women who break protocol. We’d love to see her walk down the aisle with Josefinas and break another royal protocol.”

Josefinas had some insight into Markle’s footwear preferences before designing the shoe. According to the brand, She had called it out on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, and personal Instagram page.

The shoe, available online, sells for $759 and can be personalized with the wedding date.

Markle’s walk down the aisle comes 62 years after another American took on the role of princess. In April 1956, actress Grace Kelly tied the knot with Prince Rainier of Monaco, having met him in Monaco while heading a U.S. delegation to the Cannes Film Festival the year prior.

