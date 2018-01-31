Jennifer Lopez Styles Her Massive Jimmy Choo Platforms With the Tiniest Little White Dress

Jennifer Lopez’s busy schedule never slows down. After skipping the Grammys and performing pantless at Calibash in Las Vegas last weekend, the singer popped over to L.A. last night for the premiere of “World of Dance” Season 2 — where she’s a judge on the TV show.

In honor of the special evening, J.Lo posed on the red carpet in what might be the tiniest dress we’ve ever seen — a multipleated minidress by Ester Abner — and finished her look with gold jewelry and giant Jimmy Choo platform sandals. The result? An instant leg-lengthening effect.

Jennifer Lopez at the ‘World of Dance’ TV show premiere. Rex Shutterstock

While we may never be Lopez, the least we can do is channel her through her six-inch-high platform Jimmy Choos — we found a similar style (in leather versus satin) in the same eye-catching pearlescent finish. And even though the staggering height might be a serious deterrent, we have to point out that its platform can provide stability and even comfort. Follow in her footsteps and add the coveted leather heels to your closet.

