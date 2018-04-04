Jennifer Lopez Wears Plunging Top and Golden Pumps on Shopping Trip With A-Rod

Above all else, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are parents, and the lovebirds continue to prove they can share this responsibility. On Tuesday, they were spotted treating their daughters Emme (Lopez’s child) and Ella (Rodriguez’s child) on a lavish shopping trip to Barneys in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Lopez donned a perfectly coordinated navy blue outfit that featured a plunging wrap top and wide silk trousers, but it was her shoes that really shined. Though it was difficult to tell what the exact design under her pants that covered up the majority of her heels, it was clear that there was a peep toe with a golden sole.

While it’s not the same as Lopez’s footwear choice, Chinese Laundry offers an entirely gold platform pair for $69.95 that would still work with her look. Unfortunately, the rest of her crew steered clear of gold with Rodriguez rocking light brown boots and their two adorable daughters twinning in white sneakers.

