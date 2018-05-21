Jennifer Lopez Takes See-Through Trend to the Next Level With Sheer White Hot Pants & Heels

New single, new trend.

Last night, Jennifer Lopez put a stylish spin on the see-through look by wearing sheer flared pants to the release party in Las Vegas for her recently-debuted track “Dinero” featuring Cardi B and DJ Khaled. The singer was a vision in white as she layered a bodysuit and a matching studded cutout blouse on top of her bottoms.

Jennifer Lopez at her "Dinero" single release party in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The star accessorized with sparkle as she donned a silver belt and off-white pumps resembling the Charlotte Olympia style below, which also included a shiny white upper and gold platform design. Lopez’s towering stilettos paired perfectly with her long flowing pants, and since the trousers were completely transparent it allowed her pumps to truly shine.

Summer will be here in a matter of weeks, and Lopez’s look is a great way to kick off the season. It’s a cool alternative to a sticky pair of tight jeans. Additionally, they make for some breezy wedding guest attire — just remember to pick out a color other than Lopez’s white, but feel free to grab glistening footwear. Unique details like a golden platform is a sure and subtle way to stand out without taking too much attention away from the bride.

Take a closer look at the shoes below and get that credit card ready as it’s priced at $760 online.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Looks Sleek in a Croc Bra & Skirt With 4.7-Inch Blade Heels on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Do Great Couple’s Style in Sweaters and Work Boots