How to Best Embrace the Mismatched Shoe Trend

When Celine sent models down the runway in two-toned shoes — one wore red on one foot and white on the other — for spring ’17, the look was bound to make its way to the mainstream.

Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet at the 2017 Emmys in Gucci sandals with uneven embellishment, and the trend’s success was nearly guaranteed.

Now, mismatched shoes are sold at fast-fashion retailers like Zara, making the look a mainstream must-have for 2018. Pull the trend off with a little bit of confidence. That way, no one will ask if you unintentionally grabbed from two different pairs of shoes in the morning.

And instead of mixing and matching from the shoes already in your wardrobe, opt for shoes intentionally sold in a two-toned pack. Although it might seem paradoxical, mismatched shoes can complement each other — and they’re a major conversation starter.

1. Fendi Rockoko Mismatch Sneaker

Fendi’s sneakers are subtly mismatched — so much so that we wouldn’t blame someone for thinking your kicks were the same. But each shoe features a different word on the strap.

Fendi Rockoko Mismatch Sneaker Courtesy of Nordstrom

2. Jacquemus Les Rond Carre

These Jacquemus sandals feature a square and a circle, respectively. In a tan leather, the shoes would go with just about anything.

Jacquemus Les Rond Carre Courtesy of Jacquemus

3. Zara Two-Tone Geometric Mules

These shoes feel inspired by Celine’s offering, but they come at a fraction of the shop. And the classic color combination makes them go with just about anything.

Zara Two-Toned Geometric Mules Courtesy of Zara

4. Chiara Ferragni Logomania Mule

These Chiara Ferragni mules feature a bit of bling, making them a great option for a festive occasion. And with a flat heel, they’re doubtlessly also comfortable.

Chiara Ferragni Logomania Courtesy of Chiara Ferragni

5. Liliana Nubuck Mismatched Rhinestone-Embellished Stiletto Heel

These rhinestone-covered sandals look a lot like Kidman’s pair, but come at a much lower cost. While the Gucci pair will set you back around $1,500, these shoes cost under $50.