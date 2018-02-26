Heidi Klum Wears Her Own Lingerie Line With Sandals on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Heidi Klum stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to tape a segment today, and the supermodel proved she’s still got it. All eyes were on her as she effortlessly rocked the peek-a-boo bra trend by opting for a nude pantsuit with nothing, except her bra as a top underneath.

The underwear that she wore as outerwear was courtesy of her inclusive lingerie collection Heidi Klum intimates. “Sometimes people say you’re 44, you’re turning 45, why are you not giving the baton to someone else?,” she said on the show. “But I always think there’s a lot of women my age… Do we have an expiration date? Can we not also still feel sexy? Why do we always have to be 20-years-old or 30-years-old? Why can’t there be an older woman in a campaign? So I’m still doing it.”

To bring her fashion forward look together, Klum wore sandals similar to the affordable ones we found ahead online.

The semi-thin strapped shoes were a classic choice and didn’t draw attention away from the rest of her attire. It was simple and didn’t overwhelm the outfit at all. The open-toed design also flattered her figure and elongated her legs even further alongside her flowing champagne-colored pants. We couldn’t be more here for this ensemble.

Buy: BP. Lula Block Heel Slingbacks $59.95 buy it

Want more?

Heidi Klum Does Monochrome Trend Twice in One Day With Platform Heels

Heidi Klum Takes Europe in Soaring Stilettos to Launch High-Fashion Nude Coffee Table Book