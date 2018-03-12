This Men’s Shoe Delivery Service Can Have Shoes at Your Door in Two Hours

Florsheim Belfast Chelsea boot. Courtesy of brand

Woke up this morning craving a new pair of wingtips or moccasins? No worries. Florsheim Shoes has you covered. Today, the legendary shoe brand is launching its new Florsheim Shoes in Two-Hours program, a white-glove shopping and delivery service.

Kicking off in New York, the pilot initiative aims to make shopping easier by allowing customers to have access to a wide selection of shoes without having to leave their home or office. The company has created a dedicated phone line for customers to call for the on-demand delivery service. To select the shoes, all guys have to do is click on the website for a style or color they like, or select from styles available online specifically created for this program. A sales team member will then deliver up to six options in the customer’s size anywhere in Manhattan up to 110th Street in two hours for the customer to try on. Once delivered, there’s no pressure to purchase, but should anything be selected, a purchase can be made directly on the site with a credit card.

“As the footwear market continues to grow in this competitive market, we wanted to elevate our customer service experience and provide a platform to make our shoes even more accessible,” said John Florsheim, president and COO of parent company Weyco Group Inc. “We are kicking off our two-hour shoe shop and delivery initiative in New York because it is a metropolitan city where convenience is key to a customer. After being in business for over a century, we value our customers and want to provide a white-glove shop and delivery concept for footwear that they will appreciate in the midst of Amazon Prime, Fresh Direct and other delivery services.”

Customers can call the Florsheim New York store at (212) 752-8017. The program is ongoing, with plans to possibly roll it out in other cities.

