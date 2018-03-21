Eva Mendes Makes Polka Dot Pajamas Look Chic With $675 Lace-Up Stilettos

Eva Mendes turned heads in an unexpected outfit yesterday during her trip to New York. The actress wore a white and blue polka dotted jumpsuit from her New York and Company line, which was reminiscent of pajamas.

It’s no surprise that the trendy star would take on this popular look, as many celebrities opt for it on a daily basis, but there’s no getting over the memorable way she styled it. Mendes slipped on a navy coat on top and finished off her outfit with a pair of white, black, and burgundy stiletto booties.

Eva Mendes wore a blue polka dot jumpsuit while leaving an office building in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

The lace-up pumps by Malone Souliers dressed up what otherwise would have been a casual style moment. Mendes’ heels are priced at $675, so even though they’ll cost you, you’ll get your money’s worth if you dress up all your laid-back looks with them.

Head to your closet and see if you have any pajama-inspired attire like Mendes or even basics you can wear with the shoes. Click through below for details on the 4-inch leather Italian-made designer footwear. The brand prides itself on their quality leather products, so you can trust that these shoes will last whether you wear them out at the office or on dinner dates.

