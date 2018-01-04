Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Rocks Sky-High Stilettos On ‘The Ellen Show’ — Reveals Plans for Baby Name

Khloe Kardashian is finally opening up about her pregnancy, and in Loubutins no less.

In her first TV appearance since confirming the news, the reality star sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for an interview to talk about her first trimester, which she called “the worst,” why she waited to announce that she was expecting and what she plans to name the baby.

Styled by Hrush Achemyan, the 33-year-old showed off a small bump in a skin-tight Cushnie Et Ochs white dress with a chic August Getty Atelier blazer paired over top to which the host quipped, “you’re like a vision in white.”

Completing the look, which the Good American designer called “virginal” were a sleek pair of pointed Christian Louboutin “So Kate” 120 leather pumps in the colorway “nats.” The ultra-popular style from the iconic designer elongated the mom-to-be’s tanned toned legs for the occasion.

“I wanted to do something myself and write something that was heartfelt for me,” Kardashian said of the Instagram post confirming her pregnancy which depicted her pregnant belly as well as her and the baby’s father, Tristan Thompson’s intertwined fingers.

Moreover, the “Revenge Body” star revealed, “I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior,” referring to the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player. “Tristan Jr. And then for a girl I don’t even know where to begin,” she added, before noting that the name would likely start with the letter K or the letter T, for Thompson.

Shop the same shoe in the black leather colorway below.

