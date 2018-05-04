Elle Fanning Looks Like a Princess in a Romantic Gown & Jimmy Choo Heels at Tiffany & Co. Party

Fairytale dreams came to life last night through Elle Fanning’s princess look for the Tiffany & Co. jewelry launch party in New York.

The actress wore a long off-the-shoulder white gown that had metallic glitter embellishments on the bodice. When accessorizing, she kept it minimal with simple earrings and a shiny silver necklace. Unfortunately, her shoes were completely covered by the dress, but Jimmy Choo confirms she was wearing the brand’s Max platform sandals.

Elle Fanning at the Tiffany & Co. jewelry collection launch. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The style from the luxury footwear company is sold out online, but Bluefly has limited sizes in the metallic and suede silhouette for $1,100.99. On top of looking chic, having extra height can be easily accomplished with this shoe, as it stands at nearly 5 inches. Just don’t opt for it during any outdoor weddings this season; the semistiletto heel will instantly sink into the grass.

Though Fanning stole the show, celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Maddie Zielger, Zendaya and more joined the actress in honor of the launch event. Ethereal white dresses and chic ensembles were a common theme among the stars, but judging by the shoe game, Jenner took the win. She paired her see-through minidress with Yeezy season 6 clear strappy sandals.

