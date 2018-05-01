Drew Barrymore’s Daughters Inspire Her New Mommy-and-Me Collection With Crocs

Actress, producer and director Drew Barrymore is tapping into her role as mom for her new collection with Crocs. In time for Mother’s Day, the Drew Barrymore Crocs Chevron collection has launched online today and at select stores globally.

The special-edition line is available for women and kids, and combines exclusive graphics and embellishments with Barrymore’s personal design touch — all representing the unifying theme of love.

The collection, which includes the Classic Clog, Crocband Clog and Isabella sandal, was inspired in part by Barrymore’s two daughters, Olive and Frankie. “I love the Chevron collection,” said Barrymore. “I think the designs we came up with are extremely fun and wearable, which makes them perfect for moms and kids. There’s a great sophistication to the color tones we used, but also this inspired playfulness.”

Drew Barrymore's Classic Chevron clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Added Michelle Poole, SVP of global product and marketing for Crocs, “Drew certainly sees herself as a mother first, so we were thrilled to design a collection that helped her tell that story. The trend-right graphics, patterns and embellishments pair nicely with Drew’s brand of upbeat, modern-boho style, while the mix of silhouettes make the collection a perfect option for that mommy-and-me wearing occasion.”

The styles feature combinations of white, black, tan and tomato, with a chevron graphics. Some styles ares dressed up with a mix of metallic and beaded embellishments. Prices range from $24.99 to $54.99.

