Dakota Fanning Sparkles From Head to Toe in All-Metallic Look for Oscar de la Renta’s NYFW Show

All eyes were on Dakota Fanning and her sparkly Instagram-worthy look at Oscar de la Renta’s NYFW runway show on Monday. The actress was head-to-toe in metallic and it was the fashion-forward outfit we’ve all been waiting for.

She donned a sequined midi dress along with a matching handbag, which she paired with the most eye-catching lemon-yellow blazer. To keep the glitter going, Fanning had on backless two-strap heeled sandals that we guarantee caught the crowd’s attention.

Dakota Fanning arrives at the Oscar De La Renta NYFW show. Rex Shutterstock

The star even had on golden nail polish that went with her shiny ensemble perfectly. For those out there looking to re-create her look, perhaps you should consider grabbing shoes with a back and ankle strap that offers more support. Whether you’re hitting the town for a girl’s night out or are preparing for those upcoming spring and summer weddings, Jeffrey Campbell’s affordable 3-inch heel option will undoubtedly hit the spot.