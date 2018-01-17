Dakota Fanning Gives Us Major Shoe Envy in Christian Louboutin and Dior

Dakota Fanning attends "The Alienist" premiere in New York on Jan. 16.

Dakota Fanning had a busy day yesterday — busy, but glam nevertheless. To promote her new show “The Alienist,” a 10-episode thriller set in the Gilded Age, the actress hit “Good Morning America” and the New York premiere along with co-stars Daniel Bruhl and Luke Evans.

For the red carpet, Fanning — who reportedly plays the NYPD’s first female employee, Sara Howard, on the TNT limited series — looked chic in an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder LBD paired with lacy Christian Louboutin Balavenezia pumps.

Dakota Fanning wearing Louboutins. Rex Shutterstock

The red-soled 6-inch platform stilettos from the iconic French designer features crystal stud detailing and crisscross straps with bow embellishments on the toes.

Christian Louboutin Balavenezia sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, the Miu Miu holiday campaign star stopped by “GMA” wearing a tan corseted Anya dress courtesy of Cinq á Sept’s pre-fall ’18 collection with a burgundy coat and Dior slingback pumps. The sold-out nude patent calfskin leather features a J’adior embroidered ribbon tied in a flat bow and a 2.5-inch heel. She finished her look with mirrored sunglasses and a small satin Ascot tote bag from The Row.

Fanning wearing Dior ribbon pumps. Splash

Shop Dakota’s statement-making Louboutins below.

