Cynthia Nixon Rocks Fierce Python Pumps to Talk Running for NY Governor on ‘Wendy Williams’

“Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon made her first appearance on Tuesday as New York’s official gubernatorial candidate on “The Wendy Williams Show.” It was her first nationally televised interview since recently announcing her run for governor, and she looked as confident as ever in a bold printed look.

The actress and activist donned a black and white printed top with a dark pencil skirt to match. Aside from her attire, Williams couldn’t help notice Nixon’s shoes on the show as they were spotlighted on the screen behind them during their conversation.

Cynthia Nixon wears Paul Andrew pumps on Wendy Williams Show. CREDIT: Courtesy of Wendy Williams Show

Nixon has on slingback python pumps by Paul Andrew. Though the exact pair isn’t available online, Nordstrom has a hibiscus-red polka dotted alternative online that’s perfect for spring.

During the interview, Nixon responded to some comments about her going into politics. “People talk a lot to me about being a celebrity entering this race,” she told Williams. “But I have to say when Andrew Cuomo ran eight years ago he was a celebrity because he was the son of Mario Cuomo.”

In short, she’s not letting anything stop her — if anything, she already has the support of former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. Last week, Parker endorsed Nixon on Instagram last week and said: “A mother / An activist / An advocate / A fighter / A NY’er / A dear friend. Running for Governor of our great state… My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote.” Stay tuned for what’s to come from Nixon.

