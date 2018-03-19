7 Fun, Affordable Rainboots That Are Easy to Wear

April showers bring May flowers, so get ready with a pair of cute rainboots. Since the temperatures are also warming up, forget trekking around in those heavy knee-high versions. Instead, there are lots of fun, on-trend colorful styles in Chelsea to midcalf heights that keep feet fashionably dry.

Now, don’t think just one pair of rainboots will suffice. With so many affordable looks in the market, it’s easy to build a mini-wardrobe of looks. And these styles work well into the fall with the simple addition of cozy socks.

There’s a sizing tip when it comes to layering in hose. You might want to consider sizing up just to make sure there’s ample room. If going sockless, you can add pair of insoles to take up some of the volume while also adding some extra cushioning.

Here, FN offers its rainboot picks for spring from floral designs to novelty dots.

1. Bogs Amanda Slip-On

This Chelsea style keeps feet dry and comfortable with a Max-Wick lining and cushioned footbeds.



2. Burberry Friton Boot

A fringed ankle boot with double-buckle trim sports Burberry’s signature plaid fabric.



3. Joules Mid Molly Welly

Spend a fun day puddle jumping in a midcut boot with whimsical polka dot trim.



4. Hunter Original Floral Stripe Chelsea Boot

Welcome the rainy days of April with a floral print Chelsea boot that begs for a pair of leggings.



5. Nomad Droplet III Rain Boot

This watercolor floral design was created by artist M. Nicole van Dam exclusively for Nomad.





6. Chooka Fashion Rain Bootie

This ankle bootie adds just the right amount of lift with a comfortable wedge bottom.



7. Sperry Saltwater Print Boot

A nautical duck-inspired boot features bold striping on the shaft.

