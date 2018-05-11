This Celeb-Favorite Brand Debuts Dramatic Architectural Heels in New Net-a-Porter Collab

After launching in 2012, accessory brand Cult Gaia rose to prominence with the surge of its Ark bag, which quickly became an “it” piece among influencers and fashionistas. Swiftly taking that momentum into a RTW line (launched last year), founder Jasmin Larian kept the flow going and decided it was time for the next step (pun intended): footwear.

This week, Larian launched her first shoe collection with an exclusive Net-a-Porter collaboration.

Luna heels in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cult Gaia

Larian, who recently made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, and Net-a-Porter have long partnered; the luxury e-commerce site was an early supporter before the brand’s Ark bag skyrocketed. For her foray into footwear, Net-a-Porter was therefore a natural and seamless choice.

Paloma Faith carries the Ark bag at Haute Couture Fashion Week 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The line, which debuted to the public on May 9, features 11 styles grounded in Cult Gaia’s “accessory and object d’art” aesthetic and retails from $225 to $350.

Sage heels in ombre. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cult Gaia

“I wanted to make sure that our footwear completed our head-to-toe look. Standout details that aren’t overdone. Classic and unique,” said Larian to FN on her inspiration, which was also guided by the brand’s RTW and handbag assortment.

The Los Angeles-based designer pinpointed the Sage and Alia styles as favorites but noted that the heels on the shoes make each one unique. Rounded and ridged, sculptural and wooden, and gold columnar soles make up the architecturally inspired pieces. Woven raffia sandals in natural and black provide balance by way of neutral-colored flat options. And while Net-a-Porter was a no-brainer for a retail partnership, Larian is open to rolling out product to more retailers in a “selective” manner after this first go-round.

Cult Gaia has launched footwear with Net-a-Porter. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cult Gaia

“As long as I can keep staying inspired and our girl wants it, we will continue making it. It was such a successful launch, so I think it’s inevitable,” she said.

Alia heels in tan. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cult Gaia

The Cult Gaia “girl” that Larian speaks of includes notable wearers of the brand like Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Culpo, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jessica Alba. Status and fame, however, are not the Cult Gaia woman’s only traits. As Larian explained, her customer is equal parts art and fashion.

Sienna sandals in natural. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cult Gaia

“[She’s] a modern woman who appreciates unique pieces, a collector of beautiful things but easygoing and laid back in style,” she said.

Shop the collection now on Net-a-porter.com.

