The Celebrities Who Wore the Clear Shoe Trend in 2017

Looking at trends from 2017, there’s no denying that clear footwear, from mules to sandals to boots, made their mark. A classically cool and avant garde look, celebs took the style from the streets of New York to the red carpet and beyond. That said, let’s see how stars rocked see-through shoes this year.

Here, Kim Kardashian West styled clear mules with high-waisted velvet leggings and a Gucci blazer over a revealing bra top. For a low key outing with former assistant Stephanie Shepherd, the barely-there shoes pulled together the sexy, minimal look perfectly.

Kim Kardashian West headed to dinner in NYC wearing clear Yeezy mules with her revealing outfit. Splash

For Rihanna, transparent Giuseppe Zanotti Sabrina sandals paired with a plunging white belted shirt dress completed the Fenty Puma mogul’s ensemble for the evening.

Rihanna in Giuseppe Zanotti’s Sabrina sandals. Splash News

Meanwhile, for the 2017 Grammy Awards, “A Seat at the Table” singer Solange Knowles donned understated two-strap clear sandals with a stunning embellished metallic gold gown courtesy of Gucci. The subtle shoe was the perfect touch, not outshining the shimmering off-the-shoulder dress.

Solange wearing clear sandals at the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet. REX Shutterstock

During Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner rocked the Yeezy PVC sandals with an oversized tweed double-breasted coat and jeans, looking chic and futuristic.

Kendall Jenner wearing Yeezy clear sandals. Splash

Steve Madden “Clearer” sandals complemented Victoria Justice’s attention-grabbing sequined Pretty Little Thing dress for an event earlier this year.

Victoria Justice wearing clear sandals by Steve Madden. Rex Shutterstock

