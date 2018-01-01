The Celebrities Who Wore the Clear Shoe Trend in 2017

Looking at trends from 2017, there’s no denying that clear footwear, from mules to sandals to boots, made their mark. A classically cool and avant garde look, celebs took the style from the streets of New York to the red carpet and beyond. That said, let’s see how stars rocked see-through shoes this year.
Here, Kim Kardashian West styled clear mules with high-waisted velvet leggings and a Gucci blazer over a revealing bra top. For a low key outing with former assistant Stephanie Shepherd, the barely-there shoes pulled together the sexy, minimal look perfectly.
For Rihanna, transparent Giuseppe Zanotti Sabrina sandals paired with a plunging white belted shirt dress completed the Fenty Puma mogul’s ensemble for the evening.
Meanwhile, for the 2017 Grammy Awards, “A Seat at the Table” singer Solange Knowles donned understated two-strap clear sandals with a stunning embellished metallic gold gown courtesy of Gucci. The subtle shoe was the perfect touch, not outshining the shimmering off-the-shoulder dress.
During Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner rocked the Yeezy PVC sandals with an oversized tweed double-breasted coat and jeans, looking chic and futuristic.
Steve Madden “Clearer” sandals complemented Victoria Justice’s attention-grabbing sequined Pretty Little Thing dress for an event earlier this year.
