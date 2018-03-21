Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Steps Out in Pajama Dress With See-Through Alexander Wang Sandals

Even when she’s pregnant, Chrissy Teigen can pull off anything, and her latest night out on Monday in West Hollywood, Calif., is proof.

The supermodel stepped out in just a pinstripe pajama dress and minimalist accessories but looked chic. It was mostly due to Teigen’s taste in shoes. She opted for a see-through pair of black Alexander Wang sandals. The Italian-made shoes couldn’t be more unique with their open-toe design and lingerie-esque straps, which perfectly complemented her intimate look.

Chrissy Teigen spotted leaving Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Splash News

It’s also impressive that she can still gracefully walk in 4-inch heels this far into her pregnancy. Stilettos aren’t the most practical option, but the slip-on silhouette makes them easy for Teigen to put on.

As she gets closer to her due date, perhaps she’ll choose to wear more relaxed styles. At the same time, Teigen is a pro, and this isn’t her first time having a child, so there’s no doubt she can rock whatever she has in her closet.

Get a closer look at her one-of-a-kind, fashion-forward sandals below. For those looking to invest in a new spring staple, this may be the designer find for you. They’re on the pricier side at nearly $600, but you can easily pair the neutral design with everything in your wardrobe.

Buy: Alexander Wang Kaia PVC High Heel Sandals $595 Buy it

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen Wears Nothing But Lingerie and G-String Heels to the ‘Tonight Show’

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a High-Slit Dress at ‘Lip Sync Battle Live’