Chrissy Teigen Wears Nothing But Lingerie and G-String Heels to the ‘Tonight Show’

Chrissy Teigen leaves her apartment for an appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.'

Expectant mom Chrissy Teigen is glowing now more than ever — there’s an extra sense of ease and effortless about her we can’t get over. And last night, she carried that ease and effortless over to her latest look: lingerie and barely there Gianvito Rossi G-string heels.

Yes, you read that correctly. The Italian footwear designer provocatively named his see-through plexi design, which features a skinny strap across the toes and around the ankle, the “G-string.” (And it’s pretty obvious where he drew inspiration from.)

The model was snapped en route to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she paired her racy sandals with a slinky red lace slip dress, layering it with a matching blazer to pull her look together.

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen steps out in New York. Rex Shutterstock

It’s a lesson in balancing comfort and style, so if you’re looking to copy her look (regardless of whether you’re pregnant), reach for your slip dress and shop Teigen’s exact four-inch leather-heeled stiletto sandals, below. Both minimal and glam, the G-string design is definitely a standout style. If anything, it’s also the ultimate conversation starter once you mention its name.

