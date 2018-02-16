10 Stylish ‘Year of the Dog’ Shoes to Ring in the Chinese New Year

Your favorite brands are celebrating the Year of the Dog with zodiac-inspired styles like these Kenneth Cole kicks.

Chinese New Year celebrations are kicking off around the world today as the Year of the Dog is ushered in.

To get into the holiday spirit, a number of fashion labels, including Tod’s and Gucci, have rolled out zodiac-inspired shoes, from sneakers to boots. While some brands have opted for very literal interpretations featuring whimsical dog motifs, others have taken a subtler approach, using Chinese characters and pops of red and gold. Here are some of our favorite New Year’s shoe looks, all available to shop now:

1. Toms Year of the Dog slip-on shoe

One-for-one brand Toms celebrates the zodiac with a playful, hand-drawn dog print on its popular canvas slip-on shoe.

2. Tod’s Chinese New Year slip-on shoes

Bringing a luxe touch to the holiday, Tod’s has created celebratory, loafer-inspired sneakers, detailed with gold double-T buckles and red paw prints.



3. Paul Smith Levon sneaker

Part of a larger, limited-edition Chinese New Year capsule collection that also includes apparel, scarves and small leather goods, this lace-up sneaker features a quirky canine motif on its side panel.

4. Dr. Martens 1460 Year of the Dog boot

The brand’s classic 1460 boot commemorates the New Year with a gold foil dog design on the tongue and a red and gold Year of the Dog heel loop.

5. Gucci Ace sneaker

A colorful embroidered dog patch puts a festive spin on the Italian fashion label’s iconic Ace shoe.

6. Bally Herald skate sneaker

Swiss luxury label Bally is paying homage to the holiday with a dressed-up skate shoe, detailed with an embossed St. Bernard dog motif on the vamp.

7. Kenneth Cole Men’s Kam CNY sneaker

These fun, limited-edition tribute kicks are decorated with sunglasses-wearing dog icons on the toes.

9. Aldo Leginiel Year of the Dog sneaker

The dog is the star of this sleek athleisure style for women, which is glammed up with a bit of glitter.

10. Keds Kickstart Year of the Dog shoe

The brand’s much-loved Kickstart sneaker is adorned with a removable dog charm that’s sure to bring good luck in the new year.