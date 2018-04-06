Chiara Ferragni Adds a Touch of Sparkle to Minnie Mouse in a Luxe Disney Shoe Collection

Chiara Ferragni teamed up with ShopDisney to create a Minnie Mouse-inspired footwear capsule collection that launched yesterday.

Ferragni’s 5-piece line includes two trendy mule styles — each offered in two colorways — as well as a sneaker style, with prices ranging between $300 and $470. All styles are made in Italy and feature velvet, suede and patent leather.

Minnie Mouse Bow Mules CREDIT: Courtesy

Ferragni gave birth to her first child, a son named Leo, in March, and being a mom has heightened Ferragni’s appreciation for Disney. The style influencer is already decking out her newborn in Disney apparel.

“My love for Mickey Mouse is no secret; I even have a tattoo of him on my left wrist,” Ferragni said in a statement. “I was excited when we decided to create a collection with Mickey’s leading lady, Minnie! Her iconic style was so fun to work with. Her bow, her gloves and her colors have been incorporated in our must-haves.”

Minnie Mouse Glove Mules CREDIT: Courtesy

Ferragni is the first fashion influencer Disney has collaborated with on a product for ShopDisney, the brand’s e-commerce site, which launched in September. Since its debut, ShopDisney has worked with top fashion brands including Opening Ceremony and Rag & Bone.

Minnie Mouse Bow Mules CREDIT: Courtesy

“We’re always looking for new and interesting ways for fans to express their love of Disney, and this collaboration with Chiara is the perfect example,” Paul Gainer, head of global product management and distribution of the Disney Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products segment, said in a statement. “She was inspired by Minnie Mouse and has designed a beautiful collection of shoes that will appeal to Disney fans and fashionistas alike.”

The collection can be shopped exclusively on ShopDisney.com.

Minnie Mouse Slip-on Sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy

Want more?

Chiara Ferragni Gives Birth and Shares the First Photo of Her Baby

Why Disney Is Banking on Its Princesses to Push Fashion Product Forward

Opening Ceremony Collaborated With Disney on the Happiest Fashion Show on Earth